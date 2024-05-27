ZELIX

ZELIX is a decentralized Multi-metaverse. ZELIX is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. ZELIX team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverse. ZELIX team will build game, economy, culture, and communication platform in ZELIX metaverse using technologies of ZELIX team's VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) production know-how, facial recognition technology, and VR game to provide users more advanced experience In addition, instead of staying in one metaverse world, it is linked with several metaverses. You will be able to enjoy a variety of content. A myriad of NFT LANDs over ZELIX Metaverse, NFTs which users are making, and materials required for production, all are deeply and sophisticatedly interconnected with ZELIX Metaverse economic activities, and just like in reality, users engaged in the activities can receive rewards which can generate profits. ZELIX Metaverse is not a place where assets are merely consumed but it also offers luxurious environment where you can acquire assets through the Metaverse activities.

ΌνομαZELIX

ΚατάταξηNo.2558

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας7,453,444,400.293006

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος10,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.7453%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.001767925757508764,2024-05-27

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000022047269003065,2025-05-21

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

