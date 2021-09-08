YAY

YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

ΌνομαYAY

ΚατάταξηNo.2361

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας687,746,250

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.09812082,2021-09-08

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000180253611537279,2023-03-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.