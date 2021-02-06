XEP

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

ΌνομαXEP

ΚατάταξηNo.1356

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας18,200,923,570.68557

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια30,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος18,200,923,570.68557

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.6066%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.00364294,2021-02-06

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24

Δημόσιο BlockchainXEP

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

