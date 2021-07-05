XEC

eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

ΌνομαXEC

ΚατάταξηNo.138

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0001%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας19,871,301,547,583

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια21,000,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος19,871,301,547,583

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9462%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2021-07-05 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000592590659826054,2021-11-10

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000015996212103553,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainBCHA

