WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

ΌνομαWHITE

ΚατάταξηNo.209

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)%0,00

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας650.000.000.000

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1.000.000.000.000

Συνολικός Όγκος1.000.000.000.000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.65%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

