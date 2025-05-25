WACME

The Accumulate Protocol(“Accumulate”)is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.

ΌνομαWACME

ΚατάταξηNo.9714

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας32,074,684.52558975

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια500,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος32,074,684.52558975

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.0641%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.5910658165701004,2025-05-28

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00000999576793482,2025-05-25

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

