VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
ΌνομαVSYS
ΚατάταξηNo.1983
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.01%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας3,415,767,807
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0
Συνολικός Όγκος5,424,375,220
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2019-01-18 00:00:00
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.0265 USDT
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.297542300258,2019-07-29
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000286747528233097,2025-05-28
Δημόσιο BlockchainVSYS
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
