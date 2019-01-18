VSYS

V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

ΌνομαVSYS

ΚατάταξηNo.1983

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.01%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας3,415,767,807

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος5,424,375,220

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2019-01-18 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.0265 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.297542300258,2019-07-29

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000286747528233097,2025-05-28

Δημόσιο BlockchainVSYS

Loading...