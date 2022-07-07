VOW

VOW is the global, decentralized, reserve currency of the Vow ecosystem. Retailers' buy and hold VOW in order to mint, distribute and accept vCurrencies. vCurrencies can save retailers approximately 80% of their current spend on marketing, loyalty, returns, refunds and rewards.

ΌνομαVOW

ΚατάταξηNo.824

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.03%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας356,285,269

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,142,857,142

Συνολικός Όγκος1,142,857,140

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3117%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή2.688289272124897,2022-07-07

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.001812976932103066,2024-08-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

