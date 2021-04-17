VET

Vechain is a global leading blockchain platform for products and information.In the past two years, Vechain has accumulated great amount of experience in providing blockchain solutions to various industries including liquor, auto, luxury goods, retail, logistics, supply chain, etc. The vision of Vechain is to build a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the Blockchain technology self-circulated and expanding.

ΌνομαVET

ΚατάταξηNo.44

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0006%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.07%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας85,985,041,177

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια86,712,634,466

Συνολικός Όγκος85,985,041,177

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9916%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.27821609,2021-04-17

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00167765732958,2020-03-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainVET

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

