VAI

Founded in 2018, VAIOT is the first company regulated (since 2020) under Virtual Financial Assets regulatory framework in Malta (EU). It combines AI and Blockchain, developing a portfolio of blockchain-based AI Assistants for B2B, B2C and C2C purposes to create new ways of digitally accessing services and securely concluding legal contracts. Built on top of Open AI’s GPT3, MS Luis, IBM Watson, Google’s AI features and its own AI algorithms VAIOT uses AI to allow a wider adoption of blockchain technology through its AI Contract Assistant and set of technologies called Intelligent Contracts. Cooperated with IBM and partnered with the likes of Grant Thornton and DAO Maker.

ΌνομαVAI

ΚατάταξηNo.1020

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.14%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας377,273,437

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια400,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος400,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9431%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή2.42208355,2021-05-03

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.004549306036172591,2022-11-17

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

ΕισαγωγήFounded in 2018, VAIOT is the first company regulated (since 2020) under Virtual Financial Assets regulatory framework in Malta (EU). It combines AI and Blockchain, developing a portfolio of blockchain-based AI Assistants for B2B, B2C and C2C purposes to create new ways of digitally accessing services and securely concluding legal contracts. Built on top of Open AI’s GPT3, MS Luis, IBM Watson, Google’s AI features and its own AI algorithms VAIOT uses AI to allow a wider adoption of blockchain technology through its AI Contract Assistant and set of technologies called Intelligent Contracts. Cooperated with IBM and partnered with the likes of Grant Thornton and DAO Maker.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.