ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

ΌνομαTAVA

ΚατάταξηNo.1148

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)%0,06

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας695.877.944,465572

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος1.000.000.000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή5.447659566153262,2022-07-07

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

