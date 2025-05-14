SUIAGENT
aiSUI is a groundbreaking AI dApp suite developed on the Sui blockchain, designed to enable anyone to build, launch, and monetize intelligent agents. By combining advanced AI tooling with blockchain infrastructure, aiSUI lowers the barrier for developers and businesses to enter the AI economy. Users can create custom AI agents using a powerful no-code or low-code platform, tokenize them instantly, and deploy them to perform useful on-chain or off-chain tasks. Powered by the $SUIAGENT token, aiSUI empowers businesses, developers, and communities with seamless AI monetization and integration.
ΌνομαSUIAGENT
ΚατάταξηNo.3585
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας0
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,300,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος1,300,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.00313010043849149,2025-05-14
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000291777690145497,2025-05-23
Δημόσιο BlockchainSUI
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.