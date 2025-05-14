SUIAGENT

aiSUI is a groundbreaking AI dApp suite developed on the Sui blockchain, designed to enable anyone to build, launch, and monetize intelligent agents. By combining advanced AI tooling with blockchain infrastructure, aiSUI lowers the barrier for developers and businesses to enter the AI economy. Users can create custom AI agents using a powerful no-code or low-code platform, tokenize them instantly, and deploy them to perform useful on-chain or off-chain tasks. Powered by the $SUIAGENT token, aiSUI empowers businesses, developers, and communities with seamless AI monetization and integration.

