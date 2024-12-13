STAGE
Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!
ΌνομαSTAGE
ΚατάταξηNo.2599
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.02%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1,543,128,482
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος10,000,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1543%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000101480022958425,2025-04-22
Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
