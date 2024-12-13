STAGE

Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

ΌνομαSTAGE

ΚατάταξηNo.2599

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.02%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1,543,128,482

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος10,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1543%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000101480022958425,2025-04-22

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

ΕισαγωγήStage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
Αναζήτηση
Αγαπημένα
STAGE/USDT
Stage
----
--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (STAGE)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Πληροφορίες
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Spot
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
STAGE/USDT
Stage
--
--‎--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (STAGE)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Πληροφορίες
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
network_iconΔίκτυο Μη Φυσιολογικό
Γραμμή 1
Online Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
Loading...