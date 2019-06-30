SERO

SERO is a next-generation privacy blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the issuance of privacy coins and anonymous assets. Known as a private version of Ethereum, SERO uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that performs better than the one used by ZCash. With native anonymous transactions, SERO is the world's first true privacy platform for Decentralized Applications(DApps). SERO also employs the most advanced POW + POS consensus, which provides significantly better network security and performance than POW consensus-based blockchains. The project is funded by former IDG co-founder Mr. Suyang Zhang, LD Capital and Quantum Investment Fund, and is currently collaborating with major mining pools such as F2Pool.

ΌνομαSERO

ΚατάταξηNo.1685

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.04%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας435,263,421

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια647,367,590

Συνολικός Όγκος592,693,471

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.6723%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2019-06-30 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.3 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.43970494,2021-04-10

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.003187564058042448,2024-02-08

Δημόσιο BlockchainSERO

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

