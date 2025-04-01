SEED

From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain.

ΌνομαSEED

ΚατάταξηNo.1967

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.44%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας355,821,572

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3558%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.02706459218732856,2025-04-01

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.002617586810728499,2025-04-17

Δημόσιο BlockchainSUI

ΕισαγωγήFrom a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.