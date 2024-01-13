RODAI
RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.
ΌνομαRODAI
ΚατάταξηNo.2562
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας54,799,095,330,128.3
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια69,420,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος69,356,059,317,315.3
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.7893%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000000120662069818,2024-03-12
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000000040371775,2024-01-13
Δημόσιο BlockchainSOL
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
