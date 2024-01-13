RODAI

RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.

ΌνομαRODAI

ΚατάταξηNo.2562

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας54,799,095,330,128.3

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια69,420,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος69,356,059,317,315.3

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.7893%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000000120662069818,2024-03-12

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000000040371775,2024-01-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainSOL

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

