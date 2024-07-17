RC
RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
ΌνομαRC
ΚατάταξηNo.1776
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.06%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας206,354,380
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.2063%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23
Δημόσιο BlockchainLAVA
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
