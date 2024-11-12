RBTC1

Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.

ΌνομαRBTC1

ΚατάταξηNo.1201

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας7,437,500,000,000

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια21,000,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος21,000,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3541%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00000097351698015,2025-05-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainTONCOIN

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

