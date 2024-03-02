QUBIC

Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.

ΌνομαQUBIC

ΚατάταξηNo.255

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας119,722,471,854,016

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια200,000,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος145,911,774,320,634

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.5986%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000012442382025341,2024-03-02

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000701200267208,2025-03-10

Δημόσιο BlockchainQUBIC

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

