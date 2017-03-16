QTUM

Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.

ΌνομαQTUM

ΚατάταξηNo.190

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)48,04%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας105 663 558

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια107 822 406

Συνολικός Όγκος107 822 406

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9799%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2017-03-16 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0,38 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή106.8759994506836,2018-01-07

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.770017723731,2020-03-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainQTUM

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

