QTUM
Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.
ΌνομαQTUM
ΚατάταξηNo.190
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)48,04%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας105 663 558
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια107 822 406
Συνολικός Όγκος107 822 406
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9799%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2017-03-16 00:00:00
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0,38 USDT
Υψηλότερη τιμή106.8759994506836,2018-01-07
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.770017723731,2020-03-13
Δημόσιο BlockchainQTUM
ΕισαγωγήDesigned with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.