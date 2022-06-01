PORTUMA

With Portuma, the project team have created a platform in the gaming industry with a global user base exceeding 3 billion, bringing together advertiser brands and game studios to enable the publication of non-disruptive ads to the gaming experience. Additionally, with Portuma Token, an earning model has been established where users playing games can earn Portuma tokens as they play. The Portuma Ecosystem, encompassing all of these, is designed as a structure that merges in-game advertising and in-game economy.

ΌνομαPORTUMA

ΚατάταξηNo.2338

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας3,784,748,038

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος9,864,463,555

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3784%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.00416911829486032,2022-06-01

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000070342407221662,2025-04-08

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

