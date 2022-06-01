PORTUMA

With Portuma, the project team have created a platform in the gaming industry with a global user base exceeding 3 billion, bringing together advertiser brands and game studios to enable the publication of non-disruptive ads to the gaming experience. Additionally, with Portuma Token, an earning model has been established where users playing games can earn Portuma tokens as they play. The Portuma Ecosystem, encompassing all of these, is designed as a structure that merges in-game advertising and in-game economy.

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

