ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.

ΌνομαPCX

ΚατάταξηNo.2210

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.23%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας12,505,374.7

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια21,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος12,505,374.7

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.5954%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2019-05-25 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή19.7293763557,2020-08-27

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.025468986400567124,2025-04-08

Δημόσιο BlockchainPCX

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

