Orderly Network is an Omnichain orderbook and clearinghouse shared between different blockchains. Orderly offers spot and perpetual futures orderbooks across Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base and Near, while expanding to other blockchains. We operate as an infrastructure provider, onboarding brokers via our SDK. The brokers onboard different categories of traders - retail, professional and institutional. This is analogous to a decentralized CME, eventually with hundreds of brokers on top. The Orderly Chain, powered by OP stack and Celestia DA, is the clearinghouse that settles all trades across 20+ brokers on top of Orderly.

ΌνομαORDER

ΚατάταξηNo.818

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)4.17%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας252,127,507.64

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.2521%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.3760795578853937,2025-01-22

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.07981466770924103,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

