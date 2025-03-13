OIK

Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

ΌνομαOIK

ΚατάταξηNo.1202

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)5.97%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας144,430,000

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

ΕισαγωγήSpace Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
Αναζήτηση
Αγαπημένα
OIK/USDT
Space Nation
----
--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (OIK)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Πληροφορίες
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Spot
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
OIK/USDT
Space Nation
--
--‎--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (OIK)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Πληροφορίες
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
network_iconΔίκτυο Μη Φυσιολογικό
Γραμμή 1
Online Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
Loading...