NULS
NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.
ΌνομαNULS
ΚατάταξηNo.1193
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)4.29%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας112,662,607.5852103
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια210,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος131,760,528.99785884
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.5364%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2017-10-26 00:00:00
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.098 USDT
Υψηλότερη τιμή8.54049015045166,2018-01-10
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.0238252744014919,2025-04-19
Δημόσιο BlockchainNULS
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
