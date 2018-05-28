NKN

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

ΌνομαNKN

ΚατάταξηNo.751

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.12%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας788,230,077.7531749

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος788,230,077.7531749

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.7882%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2018-05-28 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.0024 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή1.48332395,2021-04-09

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00641054097117,2020-03-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

