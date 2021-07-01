NAC

NA Chain is a "born for application" Web3.0 basic public chain, the first heterogeneous composite chain model, supporting a variety of consensus algorithms to achieve application development, dedicated chain, massive parallel computing and constant low cost of the fee. The original N++ programming language allows developers to quickly master and more efficiently complete their own interactive system development. NA DNS decentralized domain name system, DFS decentralized file storage system, DWeb decentralized webpage system, and NA's unique NVM virtual machine will satisfy the full-stack decentralized development of all kinds of on-chain applications, and open a brand new Web3.0 entrance to the blockchain world.

ΌνομαNAC

ΚατάταξηNo.5226

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας0

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια75,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος16,567,201

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2021-07-01 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο1 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή7.260822244053556,2022-11-07

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.08783150774519138,2024-12-25

Δημόσιο BlockchainNAC

ΕισαγωγήNA Chain is a "born for application" Web3.0 basic public chain, the first heterogeneous composite chain model, supporting a variety of consensus algorithms to achieve application development, dedicated chain, massive parallel computing and constant low cost of the fee. The original N++ programming language allows developers to quickly master and more efficiently complete their own interactive system development. NA DNS decentralized domain name system, DFS decentralized file storage system, DWeb decentralized webpage system, and NA's unique NVM virtual machine will satisfy the full-stack decentralized development of all kinds of on-chain applications, and open a brand new Web3.0 entrance to the blockchain world.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.