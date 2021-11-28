NABOX

Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure.

ΌνομαNABOX

ΚατάταξηNo.2236

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας208,614,091,935.19

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.2086%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000375839325844436,2021-11-28

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000001572508954823,2025-04-20

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

