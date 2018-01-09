MYST

Mysterium Network builds tools and infrastructure that make the web borderless and accessible for all. The Tor-like network is tamper-proof, anonymous, and encrypted, but with superior usability, stability and speed. Anyone can join Mysterium Network’s permissionless, peer-to-peer marketplace and rent their spare bandwidth and IP address to earn crypto passive income. The project's flagship product was the Mysterium Network VPN, available for Android, Windows, Mac and Linux.

ΌνομαMYST

ΚατάταξηNo.1348

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.32%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας20,033,628

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια32,433,365

Συνολικός Όγκος32,433,365

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.6176%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή5.648429870605469,2018-01-09

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.0195606770677,2018-12-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

