Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

ΌνομαMYSTERY

ΚατάταξηNo.1913

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας420,690,000,000,000

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια420,690,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος420,690,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας1%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

