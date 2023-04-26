MONG
The MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.
ΌνομαMONG
ΚατάταξηNo.1670
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας581,196,039,603,956
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια690,000,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος690,000,000,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.8423%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000000354717971428,2023-05-06
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000000014558853,2023-04-26
Δημόσιο BlockchainETH
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
