MONG

The MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.

ΌνομαMONG

ΚατάταξηNo.1670

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας581,196,039,603,956

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια690,000,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος690,000,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.8423%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000000354717971428,2023-05-06

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000000014558853,2023-04-26

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

