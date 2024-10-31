MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

ΌνομαMOCA

ΚατάταξηNo.187

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0,00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0,00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1,06%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας2 676 888 888,2

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια8 888 888 888

Συνολικός Όγκος8 888 888 888

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3011%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

