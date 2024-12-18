MNRY

Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.

ΌνομαMNRY

ΚατάταξηNo.2145

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.80%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας76,867,131.5

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.0768%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.21100218257573045,2024-12-18

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.005071770893518676,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.