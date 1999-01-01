MILLE
Mille is a groundbreaking, diversified decentralized app ecosystem, encompassing features such as a decentralized wallet, SWAP one-click exchange system, decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, digital collectibles (NFTs), metaverse, lottery pool benefits, market prediction system, Mille chain, cross-chain services, grounded ecology, decentralized lending services, and LaunchPad incubator. Our mission is to drive the development of blockchain technology and offer users a secure, efficient, and convenient digital ecosystem.
ΌνομαMILLE
ΚατάταξηNo.
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας--
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0
Συνολικός Όγκος200,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή,
Χαμηλότερη τιμή,
Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC
ΕισαγωγήMille is a groundbreaking, diversified decentralized app ecosystem, encompassing features such as a decentralized wallet, SWAP one-click exchange system, decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, digital collectibles (NFTs), metaverse, lottery pool benefits, market prediction system, Mille chain, cross-chain services, grounded ecology, decentralized lending services, and LaunchPad incubator. Our mission is to drive the development of blockchain technology and offer users a secure, efficient, and convenient digital ecosystem.
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.