MILLE

Mille is a groundbreaking, diversified decentralized app ecosystem, encompassing features such as a decentralized wallet, SWAP one-click exchange system, decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, digital collectibles (NFTs), metaverse, lottery pool benefits, market prediction system, Mille chain, cross-chain services, grounded ecology, decentralized lending services, and LaunchPad incubator. Our mission is to drive the development of blockchain technology and offer users a secure, efficient, and convenient digital ecosystem.

ΌνομαMILLE

ΚατάταξηNo.

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας--

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος200,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή,

Χαμηλότερη τιμή,

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

ΕισαγωγήMille is a groundbreaking, diversified decentralized app ecosystem, encompassing features such as a decentralized wallet, SWAP one-click exchange system, decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, digital collectibles (NFTs), metaverse, lottery pool benefits, market prediction system, Mille chain, cross-chain services, grounded ecology, decentralized lending services, and LaunchPad incubator. Our mission is to drive the development of blockchain technology and offer users a secure, efficient, and convenient digital ecosystem.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.