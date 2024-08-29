LTD

The $LTD token underpins the Dream Media Platform, a decentralized marketplace designed to connect advertisers with publishers across Web2 and Web3 environments. The platform provides a streamlined interface for managing ad campaigns, enabling precise targeting and effective allocation of ad spending. Advertisers can upload ads, select demographics, and manage budgets, while publishers can incorporate ads into their content seamlessly.

ΌνομαLTD

ΚατάταξηNo.2599

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας104,068,818,580

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια333,333,333,333

Συνολικός Όγκος331,794,333,333

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.3122%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000067596913167233,2024-08-29

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000000986417043272,2025-04-09

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

