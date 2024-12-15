LOFI

Frozen in time. Awakened for the future. Lofi was trapped for millennia, encased in ice deep within the Himalayas. As Earth’s warming and global tensions rose, Lofi was freed—only to find a world overwhelmed by tribalism and chaos. But Lofi is not here to dwell on the past. He’s determined to own his future. When he discovered Sui blockchain, he found his purpose: To unite a new family of Yetis—builders, believers, and dreamers—who are ready to challenge the status quo and build a better financial future.

ΌνομαLOFI

ΚατάταξηNo.572

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.32%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1,000,000,000

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας1%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.25307624483473984,2024-12-15

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.005561293479436875,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainSUI

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

