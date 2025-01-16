LMT

LIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more.

