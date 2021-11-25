KILT

KILT – Represent Your Identity Without Revealing Your Identity You can tell a lot about a person in Scotland by looking at their kilt! But while the individual pattern can represent the “clan” or affiliations of the wearer, it doesn’t reveal private details, like their name or address. Similarly, KILT Protocol provides a way to represent your identity without revealing things you prefer to keep private. KILT brings the old process of trust in real-world verifiable credentials (passport, driving licence, certificate, etc.) to the digital world, while keeping your data private and in your possession. KILT can also be used to create identifiers for machines, services and anything that identities can be built on.

ΌνομαKILT

ΚατάταξηNo.1758

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.30%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας49,420,140

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια290,560,000

Συνολικός Όγκος151,251,450

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.17%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή13.488766265013377,2021-11-25

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.030651272850522195,2025-04-10

Δημόσιο BlockchainKILT

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

