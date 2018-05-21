IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

ΌνομαIOTX

ΚατάταξηNo.229

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.14%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας9,441,368,979

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος9,441,368,983

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9441%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2018-05-21 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.007 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

Δημόσιο BlockchainIOTX

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.