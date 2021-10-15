HYVE

HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.

ΌνομαHYVE

ΚατάταξηNo.2568

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.67%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας25,646,075

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια100,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος99,207,918

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.2564%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.751276921406012,2021-10-15

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.006387731174975728,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

