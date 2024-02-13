HOTKEY
Welcome to HotKey, your gateway to a revolutionized digital finance landscape. Here, effortless trading fuses with AI-powered insights, all within a cohesive ecosystem designed for the modern crypto enthusiast. With HotKey, each transaction enhances your portfolio but also enriches the community, yielding dividends in ETH, wTAO, and eventually, in native TAO as well.
ΌνομαHOTKEY
ΚατάταξηNo.2103
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας91,995,360.11870791
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια100,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος95,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9199%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.578969977730394,2024-08-25
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000815311575648077,2024-02-13
Δημόσιο BlockchainETH
ΕισαγωγήWelcome to HotKey, your gateway to a revolutionized digital finance landscape. Here, effortless trading fuses with AI-powered insights, all within a cohesive ecosystem designed for the modern crypto enthusiast. With HotKey, each transaction enhances your portfolio but also enriches the community, yielding dividends in ETH, wTAO, and eventually, in native TAO as well.
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.