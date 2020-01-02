HBAR

Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

ΌνομαHBAR

ΚατάταξηNo.20

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς0.0022%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.44%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας42,239,760,469.1656

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια50,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος50,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.8447%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.57014605196947,2021-09-16

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.0100124401134,2020-01-02

Δημόσιο BlockchainHBAR

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

