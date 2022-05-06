FITFI

Step app is the first app on the Step Protocol, developed by their core team, that creates a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Allowing users to simply walk, jog, or run to socialize, play, and earn on its platform. Beyond their ecosystem’s proprietary technology, Step app is built upon a massive community of go-to users and fitness ambassadors. $FITFI is the governance token and gas token of Step Protocol, and the utility token of the core FitFi experience.

ΌνομαFITFI

ΚατάταξηNo.1256

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.06%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας3,842,500,000

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια0

Συνολικός Όγκος4,600,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.7346252898164236,2022-05-06

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.001298148359450116,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainAVAX_CCHAIN

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

