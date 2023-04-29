EDU

The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions.

ΌνομαEDU

ΚατάταξηNo.496

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)1.81%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας410,715,985

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.4107%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή1.6841468160643183,2023-04-29

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.09420856728557322,2025-04-07

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

