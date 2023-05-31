CRETA
Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.
ΌνομαCRETA
ΚατάταξηNo.1489
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.01%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας1,466,307,454
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια10,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος10,000,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1466%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή2.382079672694401,2023-05-31
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25
Δημόσιο BlockchainMATIC
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
