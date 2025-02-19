CGX
Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets.
Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
ΌνομαCGX
ΚατάταξηNo.2649
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.04%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας173,198,643
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1731%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20
Δημόσιο BlockchainRONIN
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
