Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

ΌνομαCGX

ΚατάταξηNo.2649

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.04%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας173,198,643

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1731%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20

Δημόσιο BlockchainRONIN

