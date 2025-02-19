CGX

Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

ΌνομαCGX

ΚατάταξηNo.2649

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.04%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας173,198,643

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.1731%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20

Δημόσιο BlockchainRONIN

ΕισαγωγήForkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets. Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
Αναζήτηση
Αγαπημένα
CGX/USDT
Forkast
----
--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (CGX)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Πληροφορίες
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Spot
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
CGX/USDT
Forkast
--
--‎--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (CGX)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Πληροφορίες
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
network_iconΔίκτυο Μη Φυσιολογικό
Γραμμή 1
Online Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
Loading...