CATDOG
The endless debate between cat and dog lovers has made its way into the crypto world, creating a divide among meme coin fans. That's what $CATDOG is here for, the token designed to unite both sides. By combining the charm of cats and dogs, $CATDOG aims to end this playful rivalry and build a strong, united community. Whether you're into felines or canines, $CATDOG brings the best of both worlds. Join us in bridging the gap and creating a harmonious future in crypto. It's time to end the cat vs. dog war once and for all with $CATDOG.
ΌνομαCATDOG
ΚατάταξηNo.2448
Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00
Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00
Μερίδιο αγοράς%
Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%
Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας100,000,000,000
Μέγιστη Προμήθεια100,000,000,000
Συνολικός Όγκος100,000,000,000
Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας1%
Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--
Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--
Υψηλότερη τιμή0.000768145211564941,2024-08-14
Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000002351555995597,2025-05-07
Δημόσιο BlockchainSOL
Τομέας
Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης
