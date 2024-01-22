CAIR

In the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.

ΌνομαCAIR

ΚατάταξηNo.2801

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας887,843,094

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια888,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος888,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0.9998%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή1.0003462854120535,2025-01-31

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.00000527437323594,2024-01-22

Δημόσιο BlockchainBSC

ΕισαγωγήIn the same way that the Internet is revolutionizing content distribution, CAIR TOKEN is revolutionizing content creation by bringing together AI, Blockchain and Robotics . Major language models such as GPT-3, ChatGPT, Text-to-Image Models such as Stable Diffusion, DALL-E 2, MidJourney, Alethea AI's Text-to-Character AI System, CharacterGPT, mark the beginning of a new era in the making of content.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.