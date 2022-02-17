BSPT

Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.

ΌνομαBSPT

ΚατάταξηNo.5096

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας0

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια1,000,000,000

Συνολικός Όγκος1,000,000,000

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης2022-02-17 00:00:00

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο0.05 USDT

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.13911373768667282,2022-02-18

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000046788675485017,2025-04-26

Δημόσιο BlockchainETH

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

