BONGO

Bongo Cat is an iconic, globally recognized character known for its playful bongo-drumming antics. The BONGO token is a community-led, fair launch meme coin created for fans of Bongo Cat everywhere, bringing together a worldwide network of supporters who share a love for memes and community-driven projects. Unlike other tokens, BONGO has no presale, team tokens, or centralized control, making it a truly open and transparent project for the people. With BONGO, the fun and rhythm of the bongos never stop, inviting everyone to join the beat in a lighthearted, inclusive way.

ΌνομαBONGO

ΚατάταξηNo.3520

Κεφαλαιοποίηση Αγοράς$0.00

Πλήρως αποδυναμωμένη κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς$0.00

Μερίδιο αγοράς%

Όγκος συναλλαγών/Κεφαλαιοποίηση αγοράς (24H)0.00%

Προμήθεια Κυκλοφορίας0

Μέγιστη Προμήθεια999,753,894

Συνολικός Όγκος999,753,894

Ποσοστό κυκλοφορίας0%

Ημερομηνία Έκδοσης--

Η τιμή στην οποία εκδόθηκε για πρώτη φορά το περιουσιακό στοιχείο--

Υψηλότερη τιμή0.14696322694482844,2024-11-20

Χαμηλότερη τιμή0.000004904838423675,2023-12-31

Δημόσιο BlockchainSOL

ΕισαγωγήBongo Cat is an iconic, globally recognized character known for its playful bongo-drumming antics. The BONGO token is a community-led, fair launch meme coin created for fans of Bongo Cat everywhere, bringing together a worldwide network of supporters who share a love for memes and community-driven projects. Unlike other tokens, BONGO has no presale, team tokens, or centralized control, making it a truly open and transparent project for the people. With BONGO, the fun and rhythm of the bongos never stop, inviting everyone to join the beat in a lighthearted, inclusive way.

Τομέας

Μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceΑποποίηση ευθυνών: Τα δεδομένα παρέχονται από cmc και δεν θα πρέπει να θεωρούνται επενδυτικές συμβουλές.

Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
Αναζήτηση
Αγαπημένα
BONGO/USDT
Bongo Cat
----
--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (BONGO)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Πληροφορίες
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Spot
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
Το MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να μπείτε στον κόσμο των crypto. Εξερευνήστε το κορυφαίο ανταλλακτήριο κρυπτονομισμάτων στον κόσμο για αγορά, συναλλαγές και κέρδος σε crypto. Κάντε συναλλαγές με Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH και περισσότερα από 3.000 altcoins.
BONGO/USDT
Bongo Cat
--
--‎--
Υψηλ. 24h
--
Κατώτ. 24h
--
Όγκος 24h (BONGO)
--
Ποσό 24 ωρών (USDT)
--
Διάγραμμα
Βιβλίο Εντολών
Συναλλαγές στην αγορά
Πληροφορίες
Ανοιχτές Εντολές（0）
Ιστορικό εντολών
Ιστορικό συναλλαγών
Ανοιχτές θέσεις (0)
network_iconΔίκτυο Μη Φυσιολογικό
Γραμμή 1
Online Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
Loading...